Church packed for school’s harvest festival service

PUPILS, parents and teachers from Rupert House School packed St Mary’s church in Henley for their annual harvest festival service.

The service opened with All Things Bright and Beautiful before the children gave prayers and readings.

The school choirs sang Lord of the Harvest, Lord of all Hopefulness and Thank You, Lord.

Tilly Heverin read the poem November Morning by Evaleen Stein, Clara Coatsee read Autumn Glory by Leila Meredith and year 2 pupils read Autumn Leaves by Leland B Jacobs.

The children who sang were Bea Wingfield-Digby, Zoe Brindle, Daisy Stephens, Sophia Hughes, Amelia Brake, Sophia Emanuel, Amberley Richards, Leila Cranstoun, Bella Bryant, Caitlin Field, Elin Barr, Eleni Chatterjee, Chloe-Maya Frearson, Piper Seddon, Holly White, Alice Chalmers, Ava Gilligan, Charlotte Dent, Harriet Wray, Sienna Kneafsey, Georgie Pike, Scarlett Beasley-Knowles and Emily Trounce.

Headmistress Clare Lynas read a passage from the book of Deuteronomy which thanks God for providing food and Sue Prior, a family support worker and funding co-ordinator for the Nomad youth and community project in Henley, gave a talk on the charity’s work.

The children and their families had gathered donations for the Nomad food bank at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place. They packed them in cardboard boxes and piled them at the church entrance, from where they were handed out to families in need in the Henley area.

The whole school and congregation sang Morning Has Broken before Rev Jeremy Tayler, the new rector of St Mary’s, read the final blessing.

The retiring collection was in aid of the Felix Project of Oxford, which collects surplus food from shops and gives it to good causes.

The school’s head of music Jennie Breen, who organised the event, said: “Preparing the food packages has been an important lesson to the children and we are really glad that we can make a difference to others in the Henley community.”

Clockwise from top, some of the pupils, collectors Ellla Sturrock, Lilian Graham and Bronte Brown and the dionations.