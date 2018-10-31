Wednesday, 31 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

What a scream as volunteers dress up for Halloween run

What a scream as volunteers dress up for Halloween run

ORGANISERS and volunteers wore Halloween costumes for the Henley parkrun on Saturday.

They came dressed as skeletons, devils, clowns and other characters for the 71st weekly event at 40 Acre Path, off Tilebarn Close.

A total of 59 people ran, jogged or walked the 5km course in reverse. There were 15 debutants and eight runners set new personal bests.

There were sweets available at the finish for the children who took part.

Joint organiser Louisa Mead said: “It went really well. We had a lot of regulars who really enjoy running it and a lot of visitors from other parkruns who wanted to try something a bit different. Quite a lot of children came.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33