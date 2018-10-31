What a scream as volunteers dress up for Halloween run

ORGANISERS and volunteers wore Halloween costumes for the Henley parkrun on Saturday.

They came dressed as skeletons, devils, clowns and other characters for the 71st weekly event at 40 Acre Path, off Tilebarn Close.

A total of 59 people ran, jogged or walked the 5km course in reverse. There were 15 debutants and eight runners set new personal bests.

There were sweets available at the finish for the children who took part.

Joint organiser Louisa Mead said: “It went really well. We had a lot of regulars who really enjoy running it and a lot of visitors from other parkruns who wanted to try something a bit different. Quite a lot of children came.”