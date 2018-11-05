Eighth year of Living Advent Calendar

THE Henley Living Advent Calendar will return for the eighth year next month.

Each evening from December 1 to Christmas Eve there will half-hour performances by singers, dancers and other acts at different venues.

The identity of each performer is kept secret until they actually appear, just like opening the door of an advent calendar.

Each of the first 23 nights will be in aid of a different charity while the final show will raise money for the Mayor’s chosen charities. There will also be a prize raffle each night.

New venues this year include the Henley 60-plus Social Club in Greys Road car park and the Red Fox photographic studios at Henley Enterprise Park.

Returning venues include the Shaun Dickens at the Boathouse restaurant in Station Road and The Henley College.

Richard Rodway, a partner at the Head Partnership solicitors, who organises the event, said: “I am hugely excited about this year’s Living Advent Calendar.

“We have a great line-up of performers. While we’re leaning towards some of the old favourites, we know they are great and the enthusiasm they bring is what it is all about. It is a local event featuring local people, for local people.”

The event is sponsored by Higgs Group, publishers of the Henley Standard, the Head Partnership, the Henley Business Partnership, estate agent Philip Booth and marketing firm Breathe Creative.

Last year’s calendar raised a record total of £5,860. The previous record was beaten even before the final performance at St Mary’s Church on Christmas Eve, which raised £601, the highest ever total for a single night.

This year’s venues are as follows: December 1 Town hall steps; 2 Phyllis Court Club; 3 Angel on the Bridge; 4 Leander Club; 5 Shaun Dickens at the Boathouse; 6 Henley 60-Plus Social Club; 7 Henley Cricket Club; 8 Henley Rugby Club; 9 Falaise Square; 10 The Henley College; 11 Kenton Theatre; 12 Magoos; 13 Handelsbanken; 14 Holy Trinity Church; 15 Henley fire station; 16 D:two centre; 17 Simmons & Sons; 18 Christ Church Centre; 19 Red Fox; 20 Hart and Bell Surgeries; 21 Town hall; 22 Delegate House; 23 Falaise Square; 24 St Mary’s Church.