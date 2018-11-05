Have tea with Mavis

A SAUSAGE dog party will be held at Harpsden village hall in aid of Henley Music School.

It will be hosted by Mavis the dachshund, who belongs to school founder Laura Reineke, and will take place on Saturday, November 24 from 2pm to 4pm. There will be tea, cake and a raffle.

The party is predominantly for dachshunds but all types of dogs are welcome.

Tickets cost £10 for one dog, £15 for two and £20 for three or more and will be available on the day. For more information, email henleymusicschool@

hotmail.co.uk