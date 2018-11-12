Remembrance tree dedicated

ABOUT 70 people witnessed the dedication of a tree in Henley to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Residents of Northfield End and Bell Street were joined by the Mayor, councillors and officials of the Royal British Legion for the ceremony in Northfield End on Saturday.

The photinia red robin has been planted on the green triangle in Northfield End as part of a project to improve the appearance of the area. Rev Jeremy Tayler, rector of Henley with Remenham, read out a passage from the Bible before carrying out a ceremonial “planting” of the tree by shovelling some earth around its base.

The act of commemoration was led by John Green, chairman of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Legion, while branch president Brigadier Malcolm Page read the exhortation.

Mike Willoughby, of the Lest We Forget project, laid a wreath at the base of the tree with a photograph of the 2nd battalion of the Bucks Light Infantry to mark the exact spot where they gathered in 1913.

Bugler Matthew Tickle, of the Windsor Brass Collective, played the Last Post and Reveille from the steps of Northfield House.

Mr Tayler then gave a blessing.

In a closing address, Mayor Glen Lambert said this was a good example of what residents could achieve in improving their neighbourhood by working with the town. Helen Gaynor, of the Northfield End Residents’ Association, who gave a brief thank-you speech at the ceremony, said it was a nice occasion.

She said: “Everybody gathered with their poppies and we had three cadets present and did a collection for the Poppy Appeal, which really added something.

“I wanted to set the scene for everybody so I told the story of how we wanted something more befitting for this gateway and to try to obscure the huge road sign on the triangle.”

She thanked the town council’s parks services team and council committee clerk Becky Walker for their help. Mrs Gaynor said she would be working with Toad Hall garden centre to plant around the tree in the spring.

She said: “It will be colourful and sculptural, evergreen and low maintenance, with plants that bloom at different times. We want to do our bit, the trimming, the weeding and tidying it up.

“As residents, we want to look after our environment and set an example. If other parts of the town did a similar job then Henley would look even better.”

The tree was supplied by the Big Plant Nursery in Wargrave.