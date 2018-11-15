Jockey finishes fourth

A HORSE rider from Stoke Row who took part in her first race at the age of 54 finished in fourth place.

Alison Lees competed at the British Horse Society’s inaugural charity flat race at Newbury racecourse on Thursday last week.

She was one of 10 jockeys who took on the mile-long straight section of the course.

Miss Lees, a former air traffic controller, was riding seven-year-old Suitsus, owned by the Suitsus Partnership and trained by Geoffrey Deacon.

She was cheered on by her partner David Watt and about 20 friends from the Black Horse pub and stables in Checkendon, where the couple keep their 23-year-old mare Tilly.

Miss Lees didn’t start well and was towards the back in the early stages but improved as the race went on.

She said: “It was absolutely exhilarating. There had been a little bit of rain so it was quite fast. If I did it again I would probably be a bit more bullish and push my way through a bit more.”

She has raised more than £2,600 for the charity and hopes to do more racing.

Miss Lees said: “I’m only licensed to do charity races but I would like to win one! It has whetted my appetite though so I’ll continue going to the yard.”