Monday, 19 November 2018

Comets soar

A TEAM called the Comets won the Friends of Sonning Common Library’s quiz.

About 100 people attended the event, which raised almost £800.

There was a raffle with prizes from Laithwaites, Brambles, The Mill at Sonning, the Tandoori Connoisseur, Sonning Common Fish Bar, Pressed for Time and the Co-op.

