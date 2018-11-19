Comets soar

A WOMEN’S fashion show raised more than £1,000 ... [more]
A TEAM called the Comets won the Friends of Sonning Common Library’s quiz.
About 100 people attended the event, which raised almost £800.
There was a raffle with prizes from Laithwaites, Brambles, The Mill at Sonning, the Tandoori Connoisseur, Sonning Common Fish Bar, Pressed for Time and the Co-op.
White cross for each villager who was lost
NINETY-SIX wooden crosses were placed on Rectory
