Monday, 19 November 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Quiz evening

A QUIZ will be held to mark the 50th anniversary of the Ways and Means Trust in Peppard on Wednesday.

It will take place at the Grosvenor Casino in Rose Kiln Lane, Reading, from 7.15pm.

There is a maximum of six players per team (over-18s only). Tickets costs £15, which includes a two-course buffet.

To book, call (01491) 628933 or email denise@
waysandmeans.org.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33