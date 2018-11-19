Quiz evening

A QUIZ will be held to mark the 50th anniversary of the Ways and Means Trust in Peppard on Wednesday.

It will take place at the Grosvenor Casino in Rose Kiln Lane, Reading, from 7.15pm.

There is a maximum of six players per team (over-18s only). Tickets costs £15, which includes a two-course buffet.

To book, call (01491) 628933 or email denise@

waysandmeans.org.uk