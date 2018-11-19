Monday, 19 November 2018

Walk off Christmas dinner

THE annual Boxing Day walk, starting and finishing at the sports pavilion in Stoke Row, will again be taking place this year.

It is open to all villagers, their families and friends, who are asked to arrive from 10am for a 10.30am start, to return at no later than noon.   

Dogs are also welcome but must be kept on a lead when travelling through fields of livestock and there will be routes of various difficulties.

Mulled wine and mince pies will be available to buy at the pavilion after the walk.

