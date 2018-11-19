Fashion show raises £1,000

A WOMEN’S fashion show raised more than £1,000 for Wargrave charity Camp Mohawk.

The event for the day centre for children with special needs, off Highfield Lane, took place at Redingensians Rams Rugby Club in Sonning on Wednesday last week.

It featured dozens of volunteer models who took to the catwalk in Christmas jumpers, dresses and casual wear as well as scarves and other accessories.

The 120-plus guests were then able to buy the garments. Everyone who attended was given a glass of prosecco.

Fund-raiser Annabel Hill said: “It was a fab evening. We hope to have raised more than £1,000 which we are delighted with as it was our first fashion show.

“It was attended by women of all ages and hugely enjoyed by everyone.

“Most left with carrier bags of purchases and said they loved the whole experience of seeing the clothes and then being able buy excellent quality items at discount prices.

“The volunteer models all strutted their stuff most professionally and enjoyed their experience too. Some even went on to buy what they had modelled.

“Thanks to the Rams for providing a great venue.”

For more information about the charity, visit www.campmohawk.org.uk