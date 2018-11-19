Monday, 19 November 2018

Entertainer opens school’s bigger nursery

A NEW-LOOK nursery has opened at St Mary’s School in Henley.

The classroom and outdoor play area at the independent school in St Andrew’s Road was built during the summer holidays.

It features a larger indoor space as well as a playground with a sandpit, outdoor furniture and toys.

The official opening was carried out by children’s entertainer Bertie Slippers, who played games with the children, sang songs and made balloon animals.

He also took part in a stay and play session which parents attended.

Ruth Peters, the school’s head of early years, said the new nursery was larger than the old one and “more usable” for the children.

She said: “All the parents and children have said how lovely it is and how it’s a big improvement. All the wooden furniture is also new. It was a big investment for the school.”

Becky Salter, head of nursery, added: “It’s so much bigger and we keep the big doors open so the children can free-flow in and out.

“They are really enjoying the new space, spending time outside and having lots of fun with the new equipment.”

