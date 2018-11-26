Monday, 26 November 2018

Girls sell their toys

A SALE of second-hand toys will be held in Market Place, Henley, next Saturday (December 1) in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Darcy Kenny and Grace Vickers, seven, who attend Sacred Heart Primary School, will run the stall from 1pm to 3pm.

They came up with the idea after learning about the charity from television and decided to sell some of their toys. They then asked their classmates to help.

Darcy’s mother Olive said: “I’m so proud of the girls.”

