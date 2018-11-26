Christmas festival fun fair

AN old-fashioned fun fair will be among the new attractions at this year’s Henley Christmas Festival.

The town council, which is organising the event on Friday evening, says many residents and traders disliked the large Ferris wheel, helter skelter and other rides seen in recent years.

Instead there will be smaller and more traditional family attractions including a test-your-strength machine, wooden swing boats and a miniature carousel where the children sit in little aeroplanes.

These will be set up in Hart Street, where they will be joined by the town’s firefighters demonstrating their equipment and fire engine.

Town and community manager Helen Barnett said: “There won’t be anything too big this time as we had a lot of feedback from people saying they didn’t like it and it was actually putting them off coming. They thought it was too flashy and made the street too crowded so we’ve chosen something more in keeping with Henley. It’s important to show we’re listening.

“Some businesses in Hart Street also felt the rides got in the way and we should be ensuring that as many of them as possible benefit from the increased footfall on the night.

“The people living on the street should also find it quieter.”

The festival will start at 5pm with a children’s parade from the River & Rowing Museum on Mill Meadows to the Hot Gossip coffee house in Friday Street.

It will be led by two reindeer from Riverways Farm, near Charvil. The primary school children will carry lanterns which they made at the museum’s art workshops.

The café will welcome the parade with refreshments and the reindeer will be penned outside for visitors to take photographs.

The children will proceed to the large Christmas tree in Falaise Square to sing carols at 5.40pm.

Roads in the town centre will be closed throughout as dozens of Henley charity and community groups set up stalls to raise money.

Many shops will be open until 9pm.

Gabriel Machin butchers in Market Place will run its usual barbecue while the Argyll pub next door will sell pulled pork and the Square restaurant opposite will sell Portuguese food.

Coppa Club in Bell Street will run a gin bar and the Catherine Wheel and Magoo’s in Hart Street will have stalls, as will Harris + Hoole in Duke Street.

Lawrence Menswear, also in Duke Street, will have magician and Hotel du Vin in New Street will be selling healthy snacks and drinks in partnership with Fitness Space Henley.

Lovibonds Brewery off Greys Road car park will launch its annual seasonal ale while Mr Hobbs Gin, Fairmile Vineyard, Chiltern Valley Winery will also be selling drinks.

Anthony Paul Jewellery in Bell Street will offer free jewellery cleaning and mince pies while there will be festive activities at the Act1 Scene1 coffee shop and Snappy Snaps in Bell Street and Biggie Best in Duke Street.

Father Christmas will be in his grotto at the Kenton Theatre in New Street from 4pm to 8.30pm and every child who visits will receive a free present. The cast of the venue’s festive pantomime Dick Whittington will greet visitors and hand out gifts.

There will be storytelling in the town hall from 6pm to 7pm which will take place in a “wild wood” scene built by Red Fox Photography.

For the first time, visitors are encouraged to upload videos clips of themselves at the festival to social media with the hashtag #gofilmapp.

These will be mixed with professional footage of the event and broadcast online by Henley production company Go Film.

The person who submits the best clip will win a six-course tasting menu with wine for two at the Shaun Dickens at The Boathouse restaurant in Station Road.

At 7pm the town’s Nordmann fir, which is sponsored by Invesco, will be lit up by Mayor Glen Lambert and seven-year-old Freddy Burton, who won this year’s Mayor’s Christmas card design competition.

Pupils from Gillotts School and Rupert House School and users of the d:two centre in Upper Market Place will lead the carol singing from the town hall steps, accompanied by the Woodley Concert Band.

Road closures will be enforced in Duke Street, Hart Street, Market Place and Bell Street to the junction with New Street from 3pm tp 11pm.

Meanwhile, a shop which sells Silly String has agreed to help town councillors clear it up after the event.

Bagatelle Toys in Bell Street has responded to complaints that children spray it liberally during the festival and it then dries out, sticking to pavements and other shop frontages. Ms Barnett said: “It’s clearly the most sensible way to deal with the situation and we’re pleased to have reached a solution that everyone’s happy with.”

Caversham’s late-night shopping event will take place at St Martin’s precinct, off Church Street, on Friday, December 7 from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

Shops will be offering special discounts and there will also be stalls from the Caversham Artisan and Farmers’ Market with clothing, beauty products, toiletries, homeware, arts and crafts and festive food and drink.

Father Christmas will greet children at a “reverse grotto” in which visitors can bring items to be given to local children from poorer families.

There will also be live music by buskers and carol singers as well as a theatre troupe.

The car park behind the precinct will be free to use.