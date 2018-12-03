Festive market

A CHRISTMAS market will be held at St Peter’s Church in Caversham next Saturday (December 8) from 10am to 12.30pm.

Attractions will include stalls, sideshows, refreshments, raffles and tombolas as well as homemade cakes, puddings and biscuits and handmade crafts, including festive table decorations.

The market is in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee Appeal for survivors of the Indonesian tsunami in September, which left 200,000 people homeless.