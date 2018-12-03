Monday, 03 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Vince to sing again...

VINCE HILL is coming out of retirement — for a day.

The veteran Shiplake singer, who performed a final show at the Kenton Theatre in September, will make a guest appearance at the Mayor of Henley’s annual Christmas party for the over-65s at the town hall on Tuesday.

Vince, who is best known for his hit with Eidelwiess, has sung at the party a number of times over the years, much to the delight of those who attend.

So will this be his very final show? “I think I feel a song coming on,” says Vince. “See you next week!”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33