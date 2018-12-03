Vince to sing again...

Don't be ill in the wrong place
VINCE HILL is coming out of retirement — for a day.
The veteran Shiplake singer, who performed a final show at the Kenton Theatre in September, will make a guest appearance at the Mayor of Henley’s annual Christmas party for the over-65s at the town hall on Tuesday.
Vince, who is best known for his hit with Eidelwiess, has sung at the party a number of times over the years, much to the delight of those who attend.
So will this be his very final show? “I think I feel a song coming on,” says Vince. “See you next week!”
