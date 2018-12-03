Monday, 03 December 2018

Christmas concert

A CHRISTMAS carol concert in aid of Headway Thames Valley will be held at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley, on Wednesday, December 12 from 11am.

Acts include the Headway Choir and the Henley Carol Singers. Refreshments will be available afterwards.

The brain injury charity, which is based at Brunner Hall in Greys Road, Henley, will be open as usual on Christmas Eve and then closed until January 2.

