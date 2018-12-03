Children’s railway nativity returns

THE Hambleden Valley railway nativity will take place at Fawley Hill station on Sunday, December 9.

The production, which was first held in 2004, heralds the start of the Hambleden Valley group of churches’ Christmas celebrations.

Dozens of children will take part in the show, dressed as shepherds, angels and animals.

The rector Rev Stephen Southgate will take the role of the station master.

Mulled wine and mince pies will be served from about 3.15pm. The play will start at 4pm when the Angel Gabriel appears and tells Mary of God’s plan and then a carol is sung.

Lady McAlpine said: “Mary may arrive on a pony rather than a donkey, the shepherds will probably have real sheep and the wise men will travel by steam train, of course.

“After the final carol, the train usually brings a very special visitor in a long red coat bearing gifts for the children and, miraculously, snow always falls at this point.”

More mince pies and mulled wine will then be served and there will be a collection for repairs to Fawley’s 800-year-old church and for the Railway Children charity.

Lady McAlpine added: “While the speaking parts have been allocated, all children are welcome to dress as angels, shepherds or animals and join in.

“Please allow plenty of time to park and walk the 100 yards to the station well before 4pm. There is no admission charge but do please bring money for donations to our chosen causes.”

Last year’s nativity had to be cancelled because of sudden heavy snowfall, making the approach roads unsafe.