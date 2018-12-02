Could you and your car help pull Santa’s sleigh?

VOLUNTEERS are needed to help tow a sleigh carrying Father Christmas through Henley and Shiplake.

Former Henley mayor Pam Phillips, who is organising the sleigh run, is appealing for the owners of cars with towbars to offer their help.

Others people are needed to dress up as elves and join the sleigh around town. All volunteers should be 18 or over.

The sleigh route is as follows:

Sunday, December 9: Lower Greys Road to Green Lane, Albert Road, Church Street and Greys Hill.

Monday, December 10: Hamilton Avenue, Vicarage Road, St Andrew’s Road, the Gainsborough estate and St Mark’s Road.

Tuesday, December 11:

Shiplake.

Wednesday, December 12: Reading Road, Marmion Road, Grange Road, Park Road, Harpsden Road, Wilson Avenue, Watermans Road, Noble Road and Lawson Road.

Thursday, December 13: Ancastle Green, Deanfield Avenue, Deanfield Road, Valley Road, Nicholas Road and Elizabeth Road.

Sunday, December 16: St Andrew’s Road from Green Lane, Blandy Road, Makins Road, King James Way and surrounding streets.

Monday, December 17: King’s Road, Mount View, Crisp Road, Luker Avenue, Badgemore Lane and surrounding streets.

Tuesday, December 18: Vicarage Road from St Andrew’s Road, Western Avenue, Peppard Lane and surrounding streets

Wednesday, December 19: the town centre including Reading Road, Station Road, Friday Street, Queen Street, Market Place and Hop Gardens.

Thursday, December 20 will be reserved to cover any areas which may not previously have been visited due to bad weather.

Anyone who would like to help should call Mrs Phillips on 07970 130146.