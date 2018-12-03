Hundreds of children visit Father Christmas at grotto

Hundreds of children had the chance to meet Father Christmas at a grotto at Toad Hall garden centre on Saturday (1).

Henley Mayor Glen Lambert cut the ribbon to open the grotto at the centre off Marlow Road before Father Christmas met his first visitor, six-year-old Elijah Porter.

The grotto was first launched more than a decade ago by Henley Lions Club and was originally based at the Wyevale garden centre, near Shiplake, before moving to its current home when the centre closed in 2009.

It is designed and built by Lynn Burgess, an assistant at the garden centre, with help from her colleagues. It features a miniature “forest” of Christmas trees, other festive scenes and stuffed reindeer.

It is open throughout December and Father Christmas visits every weekend in the run-up to Christmas. It costs £6 per child and each visitor will also receive a present.

Among the other children to visit over the weekend was 11-year-old Charlie Ilsley, from Emmer Green, who is currently receiving specialist treatment for cancer and has been supported by the Lions.

Father Christmas was also visited by a five-month-old baby and even a puppy.

Half of the proceeds go to the Lions, who then use it to make donations to children and young people’s charities in the area.

Father Christmas, aka Lions club member John Moore, was joined by helpers Audrey Devall and Joan Evans, while Chris Adam also took the part of Mother Christmas.

They handed out gifts to the children as they left the grotto.

Mr Moore said: “We saw something like 80 more children than last year, it was massive.

“It was very popular and they come from so far around. Quite a few told me they came just to see Santa.

“We were really proud. We really enjoy it, as do the kids, and we make a lot of money for charity.”

Last year’s grotto saw more than 1,000 children and raised £3,000 for the club, while a further £1,000 was raised for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance appeal through a “wishing well” and bucket collections.

The Lions donated the money to the Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley and the Footsteps Foundation in Dorchester, which supports families of children with neurological disorders.

The grotto will be supporting the same charities this year.

Martyn Sheldrake, general manager of the garden centre, said: “It’s for Christmas, we don’t make anything out of it and all the profits go to the Lions.

“It takes three to four weeks to set up with all the team at work and especially Lynn Burgess.

“We had about 250 children over the weekend. There was a family from Austria and one from Melbourne, Australia, although I doubt they visited specially for that!

“It’s lovely seeing the children’s faces seeing all the display animals and the sleigh out the front.

“It’s a big Christmas display for people to come along to.”