School auction

A NEW parking area for junior football teams in ... [more]
Monday, 10 December 2018
AN auction is being held to raise money for the Piggott School in Wargrave.
The lots include bottles of wine and restaurant vouchers, a six-month gym membership and a photography session worth £550.
Anyone interested should bid before the deadline of noon next Friday at www.pwnict.co.uk/auction/viewallitems.php
viewallitems.php
The auction has been organised by the Piggott School Association.
