School auction

AN auction is being held to raise money for the Piggott School in Wargrave.

The lots include bottles of wine and restaurant vouchers, a six-month gym membership and a photography session worth £550.

Anyone interested should bid before the deadline of noon next Friday at www.pwnict.co.uk/auction/
viewallitems.php

 The auction has been organised by the Piggott School Association.

