Santa tractor

A TRACTOR run featuring Father Christmas will take place in Sonning Common next Friday (December 14), starting at 5.45pm

He will be driven around the village in a decorated tractor driven by Paul Jenkins. Sweets and stickers will be handed out while volunteers walking alongside will have collection buckets.

The route will take in Reades Lane, Westeligh Drive, Lea Road. Grove Road, Baskerville Road, Orchard Avenue, Wood Lane, Widmore Lane, Churchill Crescent and Blounts Court Road. The final stop will be the Butcher’s Arms pub in Blounts Court Road between 8pm and 8.30pm where landlord Rob Blues will be offering mulled wine and mince pies.