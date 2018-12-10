Monday, 10 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Santa tractor

A TRACTOR run featuring Father Christmas will take place in Sonning Common next Friday (December 14), starting at 5.45pm

He will be driven around the village in a decorated tractor driven by Paul Jenkins. Sweets and stickers will be handed out while volunteers walking alongside will have collection buckets.

The route will take in Reades Lane, Westeligh Drive, Lea Road. Grove Road, Baskerville Road, Orchard Avenue, Wood Lane, Widmore Lane, Churchill Crescent and Blounts Court Road. The final stop will be the Butcher’s Arms pub in Blounts Court Road between 8pm and 8.30pm where landlord Rob Blues will be offering mulled wine and mince pies.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33