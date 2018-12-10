Father Christmas greets visitors at village’s festive fair

FATHER Christmas paid a visit to the Nettlebed Christmas fair.

He greeted shoppers and talked to their children as they bought festive foods, drinks and gifts from local stallholders.

Santa, who bore a striking resemblance to actor and villager Simon Williams, welcomed youngsters to his grotto and gave a present to every visitor.

Children’s entertainer Bertie Slippers also performed. Traders included Henley Alterations, a new business founded by Melanie Starling, and Henley businesses Fairmile Vineyard, Home Move Consultants and J & T Fine Foods, which gave out free samples of cheese and biscuits.

Also present were the Frozen Flower Fairy, from Ewelme, who sold “fairies” in illuminated jars, and Caketastic, of Nettlebed, which sold cakes iced with various festive designs.

There was a raffle with prizes donated by each stallholder as well as a large hamper. The fair raised £550 for the village’s sports association, which will spend it on the upkeep of the sports pavilion off Priest Hill.

Organiser Jodi Butler, from Catslip, said: “It was a fantastic community event that brought the whole village together as well as drawing people from further away.

“We’ve had great feedback from visitors and stallholders who felt it was well organised.

“It got everyone in the Christmas spirit and they went away happy.”