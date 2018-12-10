Charities that will benefit from next week’s performances

SATURDAY night’s show at Henley Rugby Club will be in aid of the Henley branch of Parkinson’s UK.

Branch secretary Nickie Page said: “We are delighted to be involved for a third year. The calendar is a great idea as it brings Henley together. The money that we raise will go towards research.”

Headway Thames Valley, which is based at Brunner Hall, off Greys Road, will be the beneficiary of Sunday’s show in Falaise Square.

Zoe Lane, fund-raising manager, said: “We always enjoy being involved with the calendar and this is the fourth year in a row.

“It is such s fun way for the community to start celebrating Christmas and it is also a great way for Henley to showcase its many different talents. The money we raise will go towards helping people with life after brain injury. ”

Monday’s performance at the Henley College will be in aid of its Bright Futures programme.

Principal Satwant Deol said: “Our community relations are really important to us, so to be a part of something that is positive while celebrating the festive season and bringing everyone together is fantastic.

“The added benefit is that the funds raised will go to a very worthy cause, our student mental health programme. This will make a real difference to our students and help support those who need it.”

The performance at the Kenton Theatre in New Street Tuesday will be supporting the Henley Festival’s two chosen charities, the Teenage Wilderness Trust and the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust. Matt Bailey, from Aston, who founded the Teenage Wilderness trust, said: “We are still working with the festival and it is great that we are still getting recognition through them.

“At the moment we are spending our money on group intervention programmes, working directly with some schools in Reading, working with kids in years 7, 8 and 9 to keep them focused on their education and to stop them from being at risk of dropping out.”

Wednesday’s performance will be at Magoos in Hart Street and in aid the Chiltern Centre for Disabled Children, off Greys Road.

Paul Barrett, who chairs the charity’s trustees, said: “We are delighted to be involved as it is such a lovely event and it is another way of increasing our profile in the town and the community.

“The calendar is a wonderful way of welcoming Christmas because it is like the sweet behind the door of a traditional advent calendar and to have a pop-up performance in the town is just magical.”

Camp Mowhawk in Wargrave, a day centre for children with special needs, will benefit from the performance on Thursday at Handelsbanken in Tuns Lane.

Fund-raiser Annabel Hill said: “We are delighted to be involved as it creates awareness of us. The money raised goes towards Christmas parties for 250 children who see Santa in his grotto and get a little present.

“The calendar is stupendous as it links the community together and entertains — all before dinner time.”