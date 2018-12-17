Monday, 17 December 2018

Syria benefit

A CHRISTMAS concert in aid of families affected by the conflict in Syria will be held in Whitchurch Hill on Wednesday, starting at 7pm.

The event at St John’s Church will feature carols as well as stories from the country of how people are being helped.

It will end with a collection to fund emergency relief in the form of food, clothing, medicines, shelter and heating as well as training to start small businesses.

For more information, email gelwitcher@gmail.com

