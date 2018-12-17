Syria benefit

Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
Monday, 17 December 2018
A CHRISTMAS concert in aid of families affected by the conflict in Syria will be held in Whitchurch Hill on Wednesday, starting at 7pm.
The event at St John’s Church will feature carols as well as stories from the country of how people are being helped.
It will end with a collection to fund emergency relief in the form of food, clothing, medicines, shelter and heating as well as training to start small businesses.
For more information, email gelwitcher@gmail.com
17 December 2018
More News:
Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
Villagers mark start of Christmas season three times in one day
THREE Christmas celebrations were held in Goring ... [more]
Volunteers clear leaves from churchyard in the rain
MORE than 20 volunteers braved the rain to clear ... [more]
POLL: Have your say