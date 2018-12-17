RNLI dinner

Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
Monday, 17 December 2018
MORE than £800 was raised at the annual dinner of the Wargrave branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institute.
The event at Hennerton Golf Club featured a talk by Captain Ian McNaught, deputy master of Trinity House, a charity for shippers and seafarers.
17 December 2018
More News:
Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
Villagers mark start of Christmas season three times in one day
THREE Christmas celebrations were held in Goring ... [more]
Volunteers clear leaves from churchyard in the rain
MORE than 20 volunteers braved the rain to clear ... [more]
POLL: Have your say