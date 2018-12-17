Home party

Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
Monday, 17 December 2018
A CHRISTMAS party will be held at the Chilterns Court care centre in York Road, Henley, tomorrow (Saturday) from 3pm to 5.30pm.
All are welcome to attend the event, which will be opened by Henley Mayor Glen Lambert.
Mince pies and mulled wine will be available and there will be a raffle with prizes including tickets to the regatta enclosure at next year’s Henley Royal Regatta.
Staff and residents will greet visitors and the Henley brownies will sing carols.
17 December 2018
Villagers mark start of Christmas season three times in one day
THREE Christmas celebrations were held in Goring ... [more]
Volunteers clear leaves from churchyard in the rain
MORE than 20 volunteers braved the rain to clear ... [more]
