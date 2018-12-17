Monday, 17 December 2018

Home party

A CHRISTMAS party will be held at the Chilterns Court care centre in York Road, Henley, tomorrow (Saturday) from 3pm to 5.30pm.

All are welcome to attend the event, which will be opened by Henley Mayor Glen Lambert.

Mince pies and mulled wine will be available and there will be a raffle with prizes including tickets to the regatta enclosure at next year’s Henley Royal Regatta.

Staff and residents will greet visitors and the Henley brownies will sing carols.

