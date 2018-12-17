Rally gives £11,000 to good causes

THIRTY-NINE good causes have benefited from this year’s Woodcote Rally.

Organisers donated the £11,000 raised by the two-day event in July to a range of local clubs, schools and community groups at a ceremony at the village hall.

The largest sum of £1,000 went to the trustees of Woodcote village hall, which is currently being renovated in the hope of increasing the amount of private hire and offsetting the maintenance costs.

So far, the function room has been redecorated and new furniture and a display screen installed.

The next stage will be to install new lighting and a projector with a screen in the main hall.

The hall is the largest beneficiary in the history of the rally, having received a total of £43,770 out of the £492,000 that it has raised since being launched by the Woodcote Charitable Association in 1964. Parish clerk Jenny Welham, who manages the hall, said: “We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from the rally.

“Many of our committee members help with the running of the event and it has a lot of support from many people in the village.”

The ext biggest donations were £600 to the Wallingford army cadets and £500 each to the Goring Heath scouts and guides, the trustees of Woodcote community centre, the village green committee, the Cabin Pre-School in Woodcote and the Griffiths Higgs educational charity.

The Woodcote Volunteers received £400 while £350 went to both the Thames Valley Tractor Club and the 1st Stoke Row scout group and £300 went to the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, Woodcote youth club, Our Woodcote Library, the Friends of Woodcote Primary School, Langtree School, The Henley College’s geology department and the Sue Ryder hospice at Nettlebed.

Woodcote’s two badminton clubs each received £250, as did the Goring Heath Almshouses bowls club, Reading Abbey Rugby Club and Woodcote Pre-School.

Wyfold Riding for the Disabled Association, Woodcote Conservation Group, the Firefighters’ Charity, Checkendon brownies, the churches of St Leonard’s and Christ the King in Woodcote and the Goring Macular Society each received £200.

Checkendon and District Aid in Sickness was given £150 and £100 went to Woodcote Cricket Club, Woodcote/Stoke Row Football Club, Woodcote Amateur Dramatic Society, the Olga Mowforth sheltered housing complex in Woodcote, the Goring Heath almshouses, Stoke Row Primary School, Marie Curie Cancer Care, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People and Eva’s Friends, a charity for children with neurological conditions.

The conservation group will put its grant towards a new visitor information board at the ponds off Greenmore.

The village green committee, which has now received a total of £16,465, will pool its grant with the football and cricket clubs to improve drainage on the green following this year’s exceptionally dry summer.

More than 12,000 people attended this year’s rally, which featured about 600 vintage and classic tractors, cars, motorbikes, military and other vehicles as well as displays of traditional country pursuits, music and other entertainment.

Both attendance and takings were slightly down on the previous year due to a clash with the World Cup final on the Sunday.

Next year’s event will take place at the rally ground off the A4074 on July 13 and 14.

Volunteers will be needed to perform a range of tasks including setting up and dismantling the site, stewarding, clearing rubbish and selling tickets and programmes. A steam entries secretary is also required.

Andy Crockett, of the rally committee, said: “The handover evening was a lovely occasion and everyone was very, very happy to receive financial support from us.

“We’re all now taking a month off to recover before we start preparing for next year’s rally.

“We’re always looking for help so if you like getting mucky and covered in soot then come and join us!”

To volunteer or to register for updates on ticket sales, visit www.woodcoterally.org.uk

The village hall ceremony was also attended by the winners of this year’s rally prizes.