Living Advent Day 17: Bethany Cox

A SOPRANO singer entertained onlookers on the 17th night of the town's Living Advent Calendar.

Bethany Cox, who was appearing at the annual event for the first time, performed from a first-floor window at Simmons & Sons estate agents in Bell Street.

Guests assembled in the rear walled garden of the property and listened while enjoying mulled wine and mince pies provided by estate agent Simmons & Sons and Dallas and Co solicitors, the evening's official partners.

Miss Cox, who lives near Henley, performed Winter Wonderland, In The Blead Midwinter, Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas as well as Ständchen (Serenade) by Schubert and Porgi Amor by Mozart.

She concluded with a rendition of Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree.

Miss Cox, 26, a recent graduate of the Birmingham Conservatoire who is looking to build a professional career, has previously performed at a number of community events including a concert by the Henley-Leichlingen Youth Orchestra.

She said: "I was a bit scared initially but it was actually a lot of fun.

"It was a very different kind of performance from what I'm used to and I haven't had to sing with a microphone for a long time but I knew the repertoire and had a lovely supportive audience."

Also present that night were Sue Blakesley and Sadie Hurley, who founded a living advent calendar in Folkestone in 2015 after hearing about the Henley event.