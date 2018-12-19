Santa sleigh run returns tonight

FATHER Christmas will be making his way through Henley on his sleigh tonight (Wednesday) and Thursday from 5.30pm to 8pm.

His festive tour will begin at Peppard Lane and then take in Berkshire Road, Belle Vue Road, Cromwell Road, Western Road and Avenue, South Avenue, Damer Gardens, Friday Street, Queen Street and, if there’s time, New Street.

Tomorrow, the route starts at Manor Road before moving on to St Katherine’s Road, Blandy Road, Makins Road, Lovell Close, King James Way and roads off, St Andrew’s Road, from roundabout to Green Lane, and Cold Harbour Close.

The sleigh run, which is run by former Henley mayor Pam Phillips and Henley Lions Club, was cancelled on Sunday and yesterday (Tuesday) due to heavy rain.

The charitable initiative raised almost £4,500 last year.