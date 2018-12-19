Wednesday, 19 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Santa sleigh run returns tonight

Santa sleigh run returns tonight

FATHER Christmas will be making his way through Henley on his sleigh tonight (Wednesday) and Thursday from 5.30pm to 8pm.

His festive tour will begin at Peppard Lane and then take in Berkshire Road, Belle Vue Road, Cromwell Road, Western Road and Avenue, South Avenue, Damer Gardens, Friday Street, Queen Street and, if there’s time, New Street.

Tomorrow, the route starts at Manor Road before moving on to St Katherine’s Road, Blandy Road, Makins Road, Lovell Close, King James Way and roads off, St Andrew’s Road, from roundabout to Green Lane, and Cold Harbour Close.

The sleigh run, which is run by former Henley mayor Pam Phillips and Henley Lions Club, was cancelled on Sunday and yesterday (Tuesday) due to heavy rain.

The charitable initiative raised almost £4,500 last year.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33