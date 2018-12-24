Village hall packed for Nottakwire’s carol concert

SINGING group Nottakwire performed Christmas carols for residents of Sonning Common.

Seventy people crammed into the village hall in Grove Road and enjoyed sherry and Tesco mince pies as they listened to the music. It included First Flakes by Amy F Bernon, Do You Hear What I Hear? by Noel Regney and Gloria Shayne, Carol of the Bells by Mykola Leontovich and All On A Silent Night by Becki Slagle Mayo.

The Notts Group, an affiliated choir, sang Dona Nobis Pacem. Organiser Margaret Moola said: “It was a celebration of traditional carols for everyone. We had a lot of young children and a lot of family members and friends.

“It was first come, first served and unfortunately there were a lot of people who wanted to get a ticket but they had all gone.

“We had a great time and received some very nice comments afterwards.

“I would like to thank all the members of the choir, particularly the gentlemen who did all the setting up and clearing of the hall afterwards and the stewards, David McKnight, David Rusman, Craig Hendersen and Alan Gibbon.”

A collection raised £306, which will be distributed to charitable causes in the area.

Ms Moola set up the choir in 2010 with her friend Elaine Williams.

She said: “We are basically elderly people. It is a very supportive group; new friends are found and people meet others they used to know when they were much younger. We have raised nearly £11,000 since 2010 and that all is donated.”

Nottakwire has made a number of Christmas donations this year, including £200 towards a refugee survival kit, £100 to the Salvation Army which covers Christmas dinner and companionship for

16 people, £100 to Embrace the Middle East, £150 towards the village youth club’s Christmas party and another £112.72 to Crisis, which will pay for four people to be looked after at Christmas.