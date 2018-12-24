Christmas market in aid of tsunami victims

A CHRISTMAS market at St Peter’s Church in Caversham raised almost £3,000 for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s appeal fund for victims of the Indonesian tsunami.

About 20 stalls were set up inside the 12th-century church off The Warren and its grounds.

The stallholders sold a range of festive gifts including wreaths, hand-made wooden figures, table decorations and other art and craft items.

There was also a range of children’s games and activities including a tombola, hoopla, lucky dip, a buzzer wire, art workshops and a competition to guess the number of sweets in a jar.

Hundreds of families attended the event, which was taking place for the seventh year running.

Organiser Steve Jenkins said: “It went really well and we had lots of positive comments from those who attended. Most of the stalls and games were fairly traditional because that’s what most people seem to like.”

Pictured are Christine Brewster, Anne Cardew and Judy Sell, of the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust, at their wreath stall.