Care centre residents enjoy festive party

RESIDENTS of Chilterns Court Care Centre in Henley enjoyed a Christmas tea with their families and visitors from the community.

More than 50 people attended Saturday’s event, including Mayor Glen Lambert.

They were served mince pies, mulled wine, tea, coffee and cupcakes and the Henley brownies sang Christmas carols before Father Christmas appeared.

The event was organised by Hayley Rentall-Cripps and staff at the centre.

Mrs Rentall-Cripps said: “It was really good as lots of residents and their families came. The residents thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

“The Mayor said that this is a lovely facility and the residents are very lucky, which I think they are.”

The centre cares for residents over the age of 65 and is also registered to help people suffering from dementia and alzheimer’s.

Pictured are helpers, left to right, Delia Rodriguez, Robert Cripps, Hayley Rentall-Cripps, Celia Dacosta and Linda Gahan.