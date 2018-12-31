Monday, 31 December 2018

Concert for hospice

A CONCERT at St Mary’s Church in Henley raised £700 for charity.

More than 40 children and teenagers from the Henley Choral Society’s youth choir took part in the event on December 8.

The proceeds went to the Alexander Devine children’s hospice near Maidenhead, which opened this month.

Susie Knowles, the charity’s community fund-raiser, said: “We want to say a massive thank-you for the incredible generosity shown by the Henley community and the wonderful choir.

“Fund-raising efforts like this make such a difference to our children and the families we support.

“We were also blown away by the number of people who approached us afterwards to express an interest in volunteering.”

