Monday, 31 December 2018

Social lunch

A LIGHT lunch will be held at The Ark, behind Shiplake church, on Monday, January 7 from 12.30pm.

The event is designed to bring people from the community together. Guests can bring a friend or family member.

Entry is free but there is a suggested donation of £2 to cover the cost of the food.  

If you would like to attend, call Jo Taylor on 07985 7031126.

