Social lunch

More patients criticise NHS after-care provider
A HEALTHCARE provider accused of failing to ... [more]
Monday, 31 December 2018
A LIGHT lunch will be held at The Ark, behind Shiplake church, on Monday, January 7 from 12.30pm.
The event is designed to bring people from the community together. Guests can bring a friend or family member.
Entry is free but there is a suggested donation of £2 to cover the cost of the food.
If you would like to attend, call Jo Taylor on 07985 7031126.
31 December 2018
More News:
More patients criticise NHS after-care provider
A HEALTHCARE provider accused of failing to ... [more]
Baby food boss awarded OBE in New Year’s Honours
The founder of an organic baby food company has ... [more]
Woman launches shop only months after losing father
THE daughter of a Goring retailer who died ... [more]
POLL: Have your say