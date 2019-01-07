Santa’s sleigh tour raises £4,288

THE Santa’s sleigh run through Henley and Shiplake raised £4,288.12 for good causes in the area.

A team of more than 30 volunteers and members of Henley Lions Club walked along different streets carrying buckets on eight evenings in the run-up to Christmas.

They were accompanied by Father Christmas, who waved at people as they answered their doors from an illuminated “sleigh” towed by a car which played festive music through its stereo system.

The Lions were running the event for the second year running following the closure of Henley Round Table, which had run the event for many years.

In keeping with tradition, a share of the proceeds went towards a Christmas party for pupils and staff at Bishopswood Special School in Sonning Common.

The rest will be kept by the Lions to support other charities and community groups as well as making donations to individuals in financial need.

Beneficiaries will include the memory café dementia service, which meets at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, and Henley Mayor Glen Lambert’s campaign to resurrect the Bluebells day centre at the same venue.

Former Henley mayor Pam Phillips, who organised the run, said she had recruited more than 10 additional collectors and two extra drivers after appealing for help in the Henley Standard.

She said: “We raised slightly less than last year but it was still a pretty respectable amount given that people are spending less in general.

“We did our best and worked very hard as one of our runs was cancelled due to heavy rain and we had to condense the nine nights we’d planned into eight.

“People were extremely pleased to see the sleigh and gave very generously. Lots of notes appeared in our buckets, including quite a few £20 notes, which was lovely.

“I think it’s seen by many as a Henley tradition so we’re glad to be able to keep it up.”

Pictured are Santa’s sleigh being towed by volunteer Ben Hargreaves, Father Christmas with organiser Pam Phillips and collector Dieter Hinke