MP visits postal sorting office

JOHN HOWELL visited the Henley postal sorting office in Reading Road just before Christmas.

The Henley MP met staff and learned how it is one of the busiest times of year for the service.

Mr Howell said: “There was a great atmosphere and it was good to see how the sorting is carried out.

“I met a lot of the postal staff who deliver in the area and thanked them all for the extra work they put in over the Christmas period.”

