Donations after raid

MORE than £1,125 has been raised to replace equipment stolen from a charity.

A tractor, grass-cutting attachment, strimmer and hand tools were stolen in a burglary at the Greenshoots nursery at Manor Farm in Peppard on December 16.

The charity, which is part of the Ways and Means Trust, set up an online appeal for £3,000 and more than a third of that has already been raised.

The Virgin Money Giving page says: “We are raising funds to help with the cost of repairs to fencing, damage to our tool container and gate, replacing security locks and replacing stolen items.”

To make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/2UYhKh0

