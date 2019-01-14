POLICE are searching for an escaped rhea which ... [more]
Monday, 14 January 2019
A “BRING and take” event is to be held in Wargrave.
Villagers are invited to bring along items they no longer want and swap them for other goods.
The event will take place in the Hannen Room at St Mary’s Church on Saturday, January 26 from 10am to 2pm.
Items should be no larger than a bedside table. Anything bigger can be displayed by bringing along a photo or poster.
There will be a collection for the Wargrave Heritage Trust.
14 January 2019
