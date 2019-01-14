POLICE are searching for an escaped rhea which ... [more]
Monday, 14 January 2019
THIS year’s Sonning Common village quiz will take place at the village primary school in Grove Road on March 15 from 7.30pm.
Teams should have a maximum of six players and the event is limited to 20 teams.
Entry is £4 per team member and all profits go to the school’s parent-teacher association.
To take part, email Mel White at melanie444white@
hotmail.co.uk
