Monday, 14 January 2019

THIS year’s Sonning Common village quiz will take place at the village primary school in Grove Road on March 15 from 7.30pm.

Teams should have a maximum of six players and the event is limited to 20 teams.

Entry is £4 per team member and all profits go to the school’s parent-teacher association.

To take part, email Mel White at melanie444white@
hotmail.co.uk

