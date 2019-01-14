Pirate play

POLICE are searching for an escaped rhea which ... [more]
A CHILDREN’S playgroup will hold a fancy dress and role-playing event at Sonning Common village hall on Thursday from 10am to 11.15am.
Pop Up Play Village says there will be a pirate-themed treasure hunt and the best pirate or mermaid costume will win a prize.
Drinks and snacks will be served. For more information and tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2cz0ecl
Hot shot is targeting the top with Team GB call-up
A RIFLE shooter from Wargrave has been selected ... [more]
