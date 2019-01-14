Monday, 14 January 2019

Pirate play

A CHILDREN’S playgroup will hold a fancy dress and role-playing event at Sonning Common village hall on Thursday from 10am to 11.15am. 

Pop Up Play Village says there will be a pirate-themed treasure hunt and the best pirate or mermaid costume will win a prize. 

Drinks and snacks will be served.  For more information and tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2cz0ecl

