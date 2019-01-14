Monday, 14 January 2019

Tennis talk

AN illustrated talk called “50 years in tennis” will be given by sports management expert John Beddington at Checkendon village hall on Friday, February 8 at 8.30pm (doors open at 7.45pm).

Tickets cost £10 each, to include canapes and a glass of wine, and are available by calling 0118 984 3858 or email sj.endacott@google
mail.com

The proceeds will go towards the upkeep of Checkendon church and graveyard.

