Carol singers raise £2,600 for Samaritans

THE Henley Carol Singers raised £2,600 for the Samaritans.

The singers, who are made up of members of local church choirs and the Henley Choral Society, peformed at dinners and parties in Henley and eight concerts in the run-up to Christmas.

These included a joint carol service for the Thames and Temple Island Lodges of the Henley Freemasons, which raised £1,020. The group’s

co-ordinator Judy Whittaker said: “We are very pleased with the total. We wanted to make a significant amount of money for a charity.”

The singers have been performing together at Christmas for more than 20 years and each year raise money for a different charity.

Mrs Whittaker said: “People want carols around Christmas time and we always find the residents of Henley are very generous.”

The money will go to the Bracknell, Wokingham, Ascot and districts branch of the Samaritans.

Nick Tuggey, a Samaritans volunteer and member of the group, said: “The money will help with all the bills and running costs and will keep us going for weeks. It is a fantastic amount.”