Promotion workshop

Finally, rowers move into new £350,000 boathouse
GORING Gap Boat Club has moved into its new £350,... [more]
Monday, 21 January 2019
A SOCIAL media workshop designed to promote Henley, its businesses and attractions will be held at Phyllis Court Club on Thursday from 5.30pm to 7pm.
The organisers are interior designer Niki Schäfer, who chairs the Henley Business Partnership, Henley Festival chief executive Charlotte Geeves and town and community manager Helen Barnett plus Linda Key Jackson and Caroline O’Connor.
The event in the Riverside Pavilion is free to attend but there is only room for 70. To register, visit http://bit.ly/
socialmediatalk-henley
