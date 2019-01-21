Guides’ quiz

A QUIZ night hosted by Wargrave guides will be held at the Woodclyffe Hall in High Street on Saturday, March 23 from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

It will be raising money for the guides as well as the rangers section for 14- to 18-year-olds.

Tickets cost £15, which includes supper. To book, email Anne Malone on anneanddanny5@gmail.com