Monday, 21 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Guides’ quiz

A QUIZ night hosted by Wargrave guides will be held at the Woodclyffe Hall in High Street on Saturday, March 23 from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

It will be raising money for the guides as well as the rangers section for 14- to 18-year-olds.

Tickets cost £15, which includes supper. To book, email Anne Malone on anneanddanny5@gmail.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33