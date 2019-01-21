Star reader

Finally, rowers move into new £350,000 boathouse
GORING Gap Boat Club has moved into its new £350,... [more]
Monday, 21 January 2019
A CHILDREN’S author will appear at a “Celebrity Jackanory” storytime at this year’s May Fayre in Henley.
The fayre will take place in Market Place on Sunday, May 6 from noon to 5pm.
Organiser Sarah Miller said she also planned to repeat the tug of war competition involving local pubs that took place last year.
21 January 2019
