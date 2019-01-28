Developer pledges to help deliver town’s new bypass
Monday, 28 January 2019
THAI boxing and kickboxing classes are taking place at Kidmore End War Memorial Hall.
The classes are held on Mondays from 7.30pm to 9pm and Saturdays from 11am to noon. Beginners are welcome.
For more information, call 07368 210014.
28 January 2019
