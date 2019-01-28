Developer pledges to help deliver town’s new bypass
Monday, 28 January 2019
A HEALTH and wellbeing day will be staged in Henley next weekend.
It will feature things around the town that promote good health.
Clubs, walks and independent fitness studios are being asked to take part and there will be holistic medicine, nutrition and children’s exercise.
The event, which has been organised by Helen Barnett, the town and community manager, will be held in the town hall and in Market Place on Saturday, February 2 from 11am to 3pm.
