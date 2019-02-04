Hairy Legs open for entries

ENTRIES for this year’s Hairy Legs challenge in Goring can be submitted from today (Friday).

Organisers hope to attract a record number of participants so have put together a training programme to help runners of all levels, including beginners, get into shape.

The event will take place at Sheepcot recreation ground, off Gatehampton Road, on May 12, starting at 9am.

Runners will do either two laps of a 6km hilly course through the countryside between Goring and Whitchurch or run a single lap as part of a relay with a partner.

Younger runners can enter the 6km Teenage Kicks event if they are in school years seven to 13. The shorter Little Legs run on the recreation ground is for children in years one to six.

All the runs include a short obstacle course at the finish line.

Participants will receive a free T-shirt and will be eligible for a prize if they run in fancy dress. There are also awards for the best runners in different age groups.

Refreshments will be available for runners and spectators throughout the day.

The event is supported by the Catherine Wheel in Station Road, Goring, which will hold a barbecue afterwards and will give a free pint to each adult runner.

The proceeds will go to good causes in Goring and Streatley.

Entry fees range from £10 to £30 depending on the category. For more information, including the training plan written by personal trainer Shane Benzie, visit www.hairylegs.net