13th year for On Your Bike

ON Your Bike 2019 will be launched later this month.

Organiser Geoff Davis will attend a special assembly at Sonning Common Primary School on Wednesday, February 13.

He will talk to pupils about the annual event and the benefits of cycling.

Then on March 18 there will be a draw with a prize of a bicycle from AW Cycles in Caversham, which sponsors the event.

The 13th annual On Your Bike takes place on Sunday, March 31, starting and finishing in the playground at the Grove Road school.

Participants can choose to ride a six-mile, 12-mile or 20-mile route on local roads.

Mr Davis said: “It’s an opportunity for kids, parents and grandparents to get out on their bikes with each other. Up to 500 people of all ages have taken part in previous years.

“There is an army of local volunteers who marshal and serve hot drinks and bacon sarnies at the end.”

This year’s event will be raising money for the school, the Fish volunteer centre in the village and the Sonning Common First Responders.

Last year’s event raised £4,000.

For more information, visit www.onyourbikesonning

common.co.uk