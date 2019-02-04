Village clean

First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
Monday, 04 February 2019
A SPRING clean of Sonning Common will take place on Sunday, March 3.
The event is open to all and will start at the village hall, on Wood Lane at 10am. Volunteers will be given gloves, bin bags and a route to pick litter.
At the inaugural event last year, 90 people filled 30 bin bags with rubbish.
04 February 2019
More News:
First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
Village in national final of Britain in Bloom contest
GORING is vying to be crowned one of the most ... [more]
Socialist candidate elected to UK Youth Parliament
A PUPIL at Piggott School in Wargrave has been ... [more]
Council agrees deal to turn field into recreation ground
A FIELD in Sonning Common which is to become a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say